HART – Having an efficient pitcher is great for any baseball team. Having a power swinger that can consistently send the defense running is even better. Hart senior Kyan Clark did just that in a doubleheader sweep of Lake City on Thursday night.
As the home team, Hart started their night on defense with junior Blake Weirich set to take the mound. Weirich is an excellent pitcher, but his 11-strikeout performance against the Trojans was something coach David Riley was pleasantly surprised with.
“Blake came out and threw the ball really well today,” Riley said. “Our fielders did not have to make many plays behind him. Every once in a while, Blake will churn out a game like that and you just have to sit back and let him do his thing.”
Weirich had the Pirates feeling confident after the top of the first inning, striking out the side. That allowed Hart’s bats to get to work and boy did they ever.
Carter Ramseyer started the night off with a single before Ty Schlukebir drew a walk. With two men on base and a pop out from Weirich, Clark stepped up to bat for the first time.
Clark cracked a fast ball with perfect timing, sending the ball over the fence in left-center field, watching it crash into second base on the practice field – a sure-fire home run. The Pirates cruised the base paths to gain a quick 3-0 advantage.
“This year has been my first year being a real power hitter and I still surprise myself,” Clark said. “I don’t want to be the guy that says I expected that, because I definitely didn’t. I just walk up confident and hope I have at-bats like that.”
“(Kyan) smacked the ball. That first one was gone right when it met the bat and we knew it,” Riley said. “It was a good game hitting the ball and we were able to put a lot of runs together quickly and we finished that first one off early.”
Clark got another chance at the plate in that same inning, watching a long double bury itself in front of the fence in right field. That drove in three more runs, bringing his total to six. Clark would end the day with seven total, the same mark he reached in the Pirates’ previous outing against Pentwater.
“I can’t thank my team enough. Without them getting on base, the games don’t go the way they have been,” Clark said. “If I hit the ball by myself, it’s one run versus two or three or four.”
The score sat at 10-0 after just one inning of play and by the end of four innings, Hart had a 15-0 lead and a mercy-rule victory. Ramseyer and Noah Smith joined Clark as players with a multi-hit first game.
The nightcap saw Ty Schlukebir get the nod on the mound, where he allowed just one run through four innings on eight strikeouts and four walks. The Pirates were dealt an unfortunate hand when Halen Boos – the team’s starting catcher – was taken out with a nasty wrist injury.
“Halen got cracked right in the wrist and none of us really saw it,” Riley said. “He went down and we knew he was hurt but we buckled down. We were looking for chances to respond and that was a chance for us to do it. I was happy we did.”
Clark took Boos’ place on defense, but it was obvious Hart lost a bit of the flow that powered them in the first game. Maintaining a 4-1 lead through most of the game, the Pirates turned to Avery Guikema for the final two innings on the mound.
Guikema earned the save as Hart picked up a 4-2 win. Ramseyer was the only Pirate to have multiple hits in that game.
Hart moved to 3-2 with the doubleheader sweep as they prepared to enter West Michigan Conference Rivers Division play.