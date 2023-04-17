SHELBY – In recent history, Whitehall has been quite the presence in the West Michigan Conference (WMC). This year, Shelby figured to have a much better chance at getting past the Vikings, but a 2-1 loss on Wednesday left the Tigers dissatisfied.
Maggie Evans, the face of Whitehall’s attack for the past four years, graduated from Whitehall last spring. With the Vikings searching for a new identity, the Tigers felt they had theirs in place, starting with junior Kendall Zaverl.
Zaverl had scored five goals in the Tigers’ first two games heading into their first WMC game of the year. Now paired with Alyse Erickson on the other side and a strong group of midfielders that included Aubrey Klotz and Hannah Frees – Shelby finally had a group primed for success.
Then, in the first half, Klotz went down with a head injury. Already down 1-0 at that point, Shelby had to scramble to find a lineup able to produce the same consistency.
“We had an injury right in the first half that screwed us up pretty bad,” Shelby head coach Pete Peterson said. “We shuffled around and made do. We gave up one goal because of it and in the end, we were just a little bit short.”
Klotz’ injury was unfortunate, but that’s not to say Shelby didn’t have their chances. In the first half alone, the Tigers led in shots on goal with five compared to Whitehall’s three. Still, they were in a 2-0 hole after 40 minutes.
Mother nature didn’t do Shelby any favors either. For the first 40 minutes, a strong south wind pushed the ball at the back of Whitehall, giving them an extra 10-15 feet on each kick that cut through the sky.
Shelby keeper Mya Ramos played up and out of the box a bit more than usual in the first half at the request of her coaches. That strategy seemed to backfire a bit as her positioning allowed the Vikings’ strikers to find goals in the opposite corner, crossing shots just around Ramos’ reach.
“(Ramos) came out because we told her to. She had to,” Peterson said. “What got her was (Whitehall) sliding across the middle. One of our defenders stepped behind their forward instead of in front. If she gets in front, those shots never get off.”
The second half was an even battle once more and the Tigers continued to find ways to cut through Whitehall’s defense. At the 28 minute mark, Zaverl was able to capitalize, finding the back of the net and bringing the score to 2-1.
“Once we scored, it was a good game and it got pretty interesting. I don’t know what the switch is that we need to flip earlier, but something’s gotta happen. This was an even game and should have ended in a tie at most. (Whitehall) shouldn’t have got the win.”
The loss put Shelby behind on the conference ladder, starting the year at 0-1. Overall the Tigers moved to 1-2.