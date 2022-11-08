BROOKLYN, MICH. – It has been just short of three months since Hart cross country head coach Terry Tatro reflected on taking over the program 24 years ago. Back then, Tatro was struggling to field a team, now he and his team are back at home resting, having secured yet another state title and plenty of additional accolades to go along with it.

“I remember telling them (Hart cross country athletes of the past), ‘cross country is going to be the first program to have a championship at Hart,’” Tatro said for a season preview in August. “To go from hoping for one to winning five straight and two runner-ups. I could not have imagined it.”

The dreams of a successful program have been translated into complete dominance at every level, with state titles shifting from a mere hope to an expectancy. For the last five years, it’s been the girls team that’s left Michigan International Speedway with the trophy. Led by household names in the running community like Enns, Ackley and VanderLaan, the girls team had achieved historic heights, pulling in five-consecutive state championships.

This year it was the boys’ turn. After taking home runner-up honors in 2021 and 2020, the Pirates were eager to make the leap and join their female teammates. They did just that on Saturday, riding a strong performance by Clayton Ackley (15:52.14), Wyatt Dean (16:20.05) and Seth Ackley (16:27.51).

As the gun sounded on the division three boys race, the Pirates quickly gained footing in the front of the pack. Benzie Central’s Hunter Jones made it clear early on that he wouldn’t be challenged for first place, so that left Hart hoping for any of the other 29 spots guaranteeing an All-State medal individually.

Clayton was the first to appear on the home stretch toward the finish line. After Jones had rolled across a full minute prior to take first, Clayton came barreling in with an Ithaca competitor mere inches in front of him.

“Coach talked to us about how every placement matters and obviously it does,” Clayton said. “I was ranked third and I’ve raced against Parks Allen (the Ithaca runner) every single year and it’s always within a tenth of a second. It’s fun to push with him and have a good competition.”

Nothing changed when Clayton made his final push to the finish, running even with Allen and ultimately beating him by .03 seconds for second place individually. All that was left for him to do now was wait and hope that a cluster of Pirates would sail in behind him.

Enter Wyatt Dean and Clayton’s cousin Seth. Only five additional runners made it to the finish after Clayton before Dean came racing in at eighth place to secure another top-10 finish for Hart. Seven seconds later, Seth had finished in 12th giving the Pirates three finishers before most teams even had one. The only way Tatro could sum up the importance of those three guys was with one word…

“Huge. Huge,” Tatro said. “It was actually for me, no surprise because they’re such hard workers and hard runners. Clayton, Seth and Wyatt have been my front-runners all year so I wasn’t surprised to see that.”

Once Hart had secured a top three that would be hard to contend with, it was time for their additional four runners to make as many passes as they could before hitting that finish. That group of four was paced by Caleb Bitely (17:17.71) who finished in 44th. Easton VanderZwaag (17:58.80), Josef Bromley (18:04.30) and Max Stitt (18:43.44) all crossed in between spots 100-200. Bitely, a senior, particularly impressed Clayton as a runner who hadn’t laced them up in a while.

“Our fourth guy, Caleb Bitely, came out of retirement I guess you could say,” Clayton joked. “He decided to come out for cross country his senior year so it was cool to see. It’s a great feeling to have our whole team have great placement.”

As the team took the podium to receive their medals and trophy, it was all smiles with nobody more prouder than Tatro.

“In 24 years of coaching, I knew that this was probably the best boys team I’ve ever had,” Tatro said. “Their bond is tremendous and they care for each other. Well deserved.”

The Pirates made history, like the girls had done for the better part of the last decade, bringing in the first state championship for the boys team. Now the weight fell on the shoulders of Hart’s girls to make state history by becoming the first team to secure six-straight titles.

To the surprise of nobody, sophomore Jessica Jazwinski took over from the very start. Hart’s phenom on the girl’s team was in the midst of an undefeated season, meaning she’d taken first in every meet to that point other than the 40th West Ottawa Bredeweg Invite where she took fifth amongst schools that more than doubled Hart’s average enrollment.

Jazwinski took an alternative route than most runners. While the majority of the pack battled down the middle of the course’s first stretch, Jazwinski could be seen taking a wide angle on the right side, just feet away from the boundary line. Whatever route she took worked, because she came blazing toward the finish with nobody in sight – alone at the front of the pack.

“I try to put it all out there and hang onto the pace,” Jazwinski said. “If I can pick up a negative split, that’s always what I’m going to try and do.”

History was made for Jazwinski on the individual side, despite battling through a harsh wind and rain combination. She now holds two of the top five fastest times in division three history, snagging the fifth fastest time with her 17:36.70 time on Saturday. Jazwinski also broke the record for the fastest time recorded by a sophomore at the state level. A first place finish crowned Jazwinski an individual state champion, the fifth time a Hart girls runner has done so (Adelyn Ackley — 2016-18, Cathy Ackley — 1985).

“I didn’t even know what the record was or that I had it,” Jazwinski said. “I’m just so happy and it’s amazing.”

Junior Alyson Enns (18:28.52) was the next to finish, securing another top five finish as she crossed the line in fourth. Enns and Jazwinski have been Hart’s top two runners for the girls team all year, so it wasn’t a surprise to see them both finish as high as they did.

“Alyson and Jessie both . . . nobody works harder than those two out there,” Tatro said. “Jessie is just a tremendous competitor and she comes by it naturally. She and Alyson both come from a running family. Alyson comes from the Enns clan and that family seems like it’s never-ending. They’re both just the hardest working pair of girls I’ve ever had.”

Unfortunately for the Pirates, they weren’t able to repeat the placements the boys did. Hart’s next female runner to finish was Lexie Beth Neinhuis (20:54.14) in 68th place, all but assuring they’d have to sit out the team celebrations this year. Neinhuis was followed by Abigail Pretty (21:08.70) in 88th, Kenai Kokx (21:10.70) in 90th, Savanna Owens (21:42.29) in 127th and Lauren Pretty (21:55.44) in 139th.

The Pirates placed fourth as a team and while it wasn’t enough to repeat as state champions for a sixth time, it left them with plenty to be proud of.

“They gave it everything they had,” Tatro said. “They’re disappointed and it’s hard to win five in a row and be a part of some of those but not get this one. It was only a 40 point spread between fourth and first so they were right in it. There’s no reason to be disappointed, we ran a good race, the other teams just ran better.”

Hart left Brooklyn on Saturday with mixed emotions, but champions all the same.