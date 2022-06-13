The Greater Muskegon Junior Golf Tour is back this summer, and its first round is set for Monday, June 20, at Grand View Golf Course in New Era. Rounds will continue at courses around the area each Monday, except for July 4, through Aug. 1, all starting at 9 a.m.
The tour is open to players through 12th grade, including freshly graduated seniors. Rounds up to the eighth-grade level will be nine holes, while high school-aged players will play 18 holes. Players fifth grade and younger will also play nine holes but on a shorter course.
Cost to compete is $40 for a registration fee and a tournament fee for each round played. Nine-hole rounds will cost $18 and 18-hole rounds cost $23. Deadlines to sign up are the Saturday night before each event.
To register, visit www.greatermuskegonjuniortour.com. Questions may be directed to tour director Bill Borgman at gmjuniortour@gmail.com.