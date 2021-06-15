Michael DeRuiter and Chris Griffin continued their recent dominance of the Joe Foster Open over the weekend at Oceana Golf Club, winning the event championship with a 66-63-129 score.
DeRuiter and Griffin have won three of the last four titles in the scramble event, previously winning in 2018 and 2020. Second place went to Jacob Polanyi and Eric Ruthkoski, who had a 68-67-135.
Griffin went on a hot streak in the second round of play Sunday, sinking seven birdies and an eagle over his final 10 holes.
First flight winners were Jacob Pranger and Mike Bryce with a 72-67-139, and in the second flight, Bill Oosting and Bill Oosting II won with a 76-71-147. Bob Gosselin and Jordan Gosselin won the third flight with a 80-71-151, and Carl Wenk and Doug Raeth won the fourth flight with a 85-73-158.
Ruthkoski won a big raffle prize and took home the golf bag once owned by the event’s namesake himself, the longtime former Oceana Golf Club pro. All proceeds from the raffle benefited Joe’s Juniors, which promotes golf among young people in the area.