MUSKEGON — As they've done all season, Hart athletes turned Wednesday's West Michigan All-Star meet into a showcase.
The Pirates recorded, remarkably, 12 top-3 finishes in the meet that annually brings together the region's best track athletes regardless of division.
Perhaps most encouragingly among those finishes were the two wins by Alyson Enns, who continues to work her way back from an early-season injury. Enns won both the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs, with respective times of 5:18.1 and 12:00.7.
The Pirates' other win came from Addi Hovey, who continued her excellent high-jump season by topping all comers with a mark of 5-2.
One of the more dramatic performances came in the girls 800-meter run. Jessica Jazwinski and Audrey Enns set a blistering early pace in that event before Grand Haven's Valerie Beeck blew past them late, leaving Jazwinski and Enns to settle for second and third respectively.
Enns struggled in the final few steps and went down at the finish line, appearing to have had a debilitating stitch in her side as a result of the pace, but still set a personal best in the event, as did Jazwinski. Jazwinski's time was 2:14.3 and Enns' was 2:15.6. In fact, amazingly, each of the top eight finishers in the race posted personal bests, with Lexie Beth Nienhuis the eighth of them (2:30.7).
In the boys' meet, Kellen Kimes took second to Mason County Central's Andrew Quinn in both the shot put and discus, with respective marks of 53-8 and 151-11.5. Kimes and Quinn are slated to be among the top contenders in both events at the June 4 state finals meet.
Wyatt Dean picked up a second-place finish for Hart in the 800 (2:01.3), and Clayton Ackley was second in the 3,200 (9:55.6). Clayton, Dean and Seth Ackley were both part of a remarkable race in the 1,600 that saw 11 of the top 12 finishers, including fifth-place Clayton, seventh-place Dean and 12th-place Seth, record personal bests. Ian Hill of Spring Lake broke the All-Star meet record in his win, with a time of 4:12.6.
Also for Hart, the 800 and 1,600-meter girls relay teams both took second place. Aspen Boutell, Savanna Owens, Kendall Williamson and Hovey ran in the 800 (1:50.5) and Williamson, Lauren VanderLaan, Jazwinski and Audrey Enns ran in the 1,600 (4:09.2). Boutell added a third-place in long jump (15-5), and the 400 relay team of Boutell, VanderLaan, Williamson and Hovey also finished third (51.96).
Pentwater had several competitors at the all-star meet. Jocelyn Richison brought home the Falcons' only medal, taking sixth place in the 300 hurdles and running a season-best time of 51.69 seconds.