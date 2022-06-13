Hart track athletes took their victory laps Saturday with strong performances at a pair of postseason meets, including setting another school record.
Pirate junior Kellen Kimes continued to add to his school record in discus at the Grand Valley State Midwest Redemption Meet. He took first place in the event with a spectacular throw of 170-9.5, adding nearly five feet to the school record he set at the state finals the week before.
Fellow Hart junior Seth Ackley set a personal best and won the 3,200-meter open race at the meet with a time of 9:54.96.
Elsewhere, at the Midwest Meet of Champions at Indiana Wesleyan, Pirate senior Audrey Enns finished third and set a new personal best to cap off a 1-2-3 finish for Team Michigan in the 800-meter run. Enns' PR time was 2:14.8.