MUSKEGON — Hart lost a non-league doubleheader to Western Michigan Christian Saturday afternoon, 5-1 and 10-3.
The Pirates struggled to get runners in during the first game, leaving nine men on base. Brandon VanderZanden had two hits and Hart's lone RBI. Blake Weirich pitched all five innings, allowing eight hits and striking out three.
In game two, the Pirates managed seven hits, led by two apiece from Weirich, Kody Charron and Kory Charron. Kory highlighted Hart's offense by blasting a two-run home run to left field.