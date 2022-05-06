Hart lost a West Michigan Conference doubleheader to Whitehall Thursday, 10-0 and 11-5.
The Pirates (4-8, 0-8 WMC) started off well in game two, scoring two first-inning runs to tie the score at two, and a three-run fourth inning pulled them within 7-5. However, they couldn't scratch out any more runs after that.
Kyan Clark and Blake Weirich each had two hits for Hart in game two. Ty Schlukebir scored twice.
Hart's bats struggled in the opener, managing five hits. Weirich had two of them. The Pirate pitchers weren't helped by two errors that resulted in three unearned runs.