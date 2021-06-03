HART — Hart lost its regular-season finale against Whitehall Tuesday by scores of 16-0 and 7-0.
The first game lasted four innings due to the mercy rule. Whitehall scored 11 times in the fourth inning to secure the win. The Pirates were unable to manage a hit against three Whitehall pitchers.
In game two, the Pirates kept the game scoreless in the first inning, but the Vikings scored in four straight frames after that. Kody Charron had two hits for Hart and pitched 1 2/3 perfect innings of relief. The Pirates only allowed two hits, but several walks and five Hart errors helped Whitehall score throughout the game.