Hart reached the district finals Saturday with its 12th win of the season, a 10-8 nail-biter over Evart, before falling in the title game.
The 12 wins doubled the Pirates' season total from 2021.
The teams traded big innings in the first, with Hart scoring three times and Evart responding with five. That was all the scoring until Kory Charron's two-run double tied the score in the fifth inning. Evart went ahead 7-6 in the sixth, but the Pirates rallied with four runs in the seventh and hung on for the victory.
Carter Ramseyer had three hits for Hart (12-16), and Blake Weirich and Brandon VanderZanden each had two. Ty Schlukebir got the win, pitching 1 1/3 innings of relief, and Weirich went 5 2/3 to start the game, striking out eight.
Hart wasn't able to carry the momentum through against Reed City in the finals, losing a 10-0 decision. Charron had Hart's only hit in the defeat, as Reed City's Max Hammond was able to shut down the Pirate bats.