Hart got out to early leads in both games Thursday against West Michigan Conference powerhouse Montague, but big third innings in each matchup doomed the Pirates to defeat. They lost 15-5 and 13-2.
"I am pleased we put the ball in play as well as we did against some of Montague's strong arms," Hart coach Dave Riley said. "We fought to get the runs we did with a few big hits of our own, but they outpaced us with their solid offensive lineup."
Kory Charron and Carter Ramseyer each had a hit and two RBI for the Pirates (2-2, 0-2 WMC) in game one, and Blake Weirich doubled. In game two, Ty Schlukebir smashed a two-run double off the fence in right field, and Weirich and Ramseyer each had a hit.