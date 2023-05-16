Hart lost to Marion Thursday in non-conference action, 8-3 and 6-5.
The Pirates held a 3-0 lead for a good chunk of game one after consecutive RBI hits by Carter Ramseyer and Mitchell Slade, but the Eagles rallied with five runs in the fourth and pulled away for the win. Hart was held to four hits in the game.
Hart ripped off five fifth-inning runs to take a 5-3 lead in the nightcap, but Marion came back to steal the win. Brendan Hiddema led Hart with two hits, and Avery Guikema pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits.