HART — For the second time this season, Hart was narrowly denied a West Michigan Conference win Tuesday, losing a thrilling game two to Mason County Central 12-11.
The Spartans won game one 10-0, holding Hart to four hits. Kody Charron had two of those knocks. Hart suffered from six fielding errors.
The drama, though, was in game two, where Hart trailed 10-4 before battling back into the game and showing toughness. The Pirates scored seven times in the last three innings, but came up just short of the victory. Brandon VanderZanden and Logan Purdy each had multi-hit games for Hart.
"The Pirates kept putting the ball in play right until the last out," Hart coach Dave Riley said. "A tough loss against a quality league opponent stings, but it was a growth moment for the hardworking Pirates."