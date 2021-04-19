MORLEY — Hart opened its season Saturday with a pair of defeats at a tournament in Morley-Stanwood. The Pirates lost 7-3 to the host Mohawks and 14-4 to White Cloud in five innings.
In the opener, Morley scored four times in the fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie and held on for the win. Freshman Blake Weirich started the game on the mound and performed well, allowing two earned runs in five innings while striking out eight, but the Pirate defense made some pivotal errors. Rece Schlukebir had a pair of hits.
Against White Cloud, Hart's offense was held to five hits. Nick Sawdy's two-run single highlighted the Pirate attack. Kory Charron pitched the game for the Pirates.