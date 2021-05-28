BEAR LAKE — Hart split a non-league doubleheader with Bear Lake Wednesday, earning an 8-3 game one win before falling 3-2 in game two.
The Pirates dominated early in game one, scoring six times in the first two innings. Brandon VanderZanden collected three hits, and Rece Schlukebir and Kody Charron each had two. Charron had three RBI and Logan Purdy drove in two runs. Blake Weirich pitched a solid game, scattering 11 hits and striking out eight.
Bear Lake took the lead for good in game two by scoring twice in the third inning, going ahead 3-1. Hart got within one in the fifth, but couldn't cash in some scoring chances late in the game and fell short. Schlukebir got two more hits for Hart, and coach Dave Riley said Schlukebir also had an impressive game behind the plate. Purdy and Weirich each drove in a run for the Pirates. VanderZanden pitched two solid innings of relief.