Hart couldn't put a stop to North Muskegon's offensive assault Wednesday, losing a doubleheader 28-3 and 15-0.
Things started out well for the Pirates (2-4, 0-4 West Michigan Conference), as they took a 3-2 lead in game one when Blake Weirich smashed a three-run home run. However, it was all downhill from there as the Norsemen exploded at the plate and dominated the game.
Hart managed three hits in game two, one each by Ty Schlukebir, Brandon VanderZanden and Kory Charron. The Norsemen put the game away with a 10-run fourth inning.