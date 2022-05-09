Hart opened its Saturday with an impressive victory over Ludington in the Larson's Ace Hardware tournament, 2-1. Though the Pirates later lost the championship game to Mason County Central, the win marked a step forward for the team.
The win came in walk-off style. Ty Schlukebir started the rally by reaching on an error, which allowed him to get to second. Then, Brandon VanderZanden showed a great at-bat, fouling off a few fastballs after working a full count. He nearly deposited the game-winning hit down the right field line before it went foul, but instead was able to smack a line-drive single to left to win it.
"I am very proud of the way we played baseball in the win against Ludington," Hart coach Dave Riley said. "The boys decided they could and wanted to win a big game."
Blake Weirich and Ty Schlukebir teamed up in a terrific pitching effort against Ludington. Weirich pitched four innings and Schlukebir three, and each permitted just one hit. They combined for 13 strikeouts.
"(They kept) a solid Ludington offensive lineup off balance the whole game," Riley said.
In the finals, with their top two pitchers already used, the Pirates fell to MCC 15-0. MCC ace Will Chye held Hart to two hits in the four innings played.