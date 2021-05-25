HART — Hart swept a non-league doubleheader against Brethren Monday behind solid pitching and impressive hitting. The Pirates won games 12-0 and 10-6.
The first game lasted five innings due to the mercy rule, and Blake Weirich and Kody Charron combined for a five-hit shutout on the mound. Kyan Clark led the Pirate offense with three hits and three RBI. Noah Smith and Logan Purdy each had two hits and two RBI, and Weirich and Kory Charron had two hits and one RBI apiece.
In game two, Rece Schlukebir and Weirich each had three hits to pace Hart, and Clark had two more hits. Weirich drove in two runs. Brandon VanderZanden came up with three clutch relief innings and picked up the win.