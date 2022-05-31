Hart defeated Marion in a doubleheader Tuesday, closing out its home and regular-season schedule.
The Pirates edged the Eagles 7-6 in game one behind 14 strikeouts from pitcher Blake Weirich. Kory Charron earned the save. Weirich got two hits, one of them a RBI double, and Logan Purdy also got two hits for Hart.
Game two was all Hart (11-15) from the start. Brandon VanderZanden and Charron each got three hits for the Pirates, and Weirich drove in four runs on two hits. Kody Charron and Kyan Clark each got a two-run single. Ty Schlukebir picked up the win.
"A very proud moment for our seven seniors tonight," Hart coach Dave Riley said. "They have been a group that has led by example and really paved a way for the younger players. Sending out boys like these is what is at the top of the program goal sheet."