HART — Without coach Dave Riley for the opening doubleheader, the Hart Pirates turned to one of their own to help out, as former longtime head coach John Butler led the team against Mason County Eastern.
All was well on the field, as Hart came away with a pair of close victories, defeating MCE 5-2 in the first game and 4-3 in the second. The first game went six innings, since that’s the West Michigan D League squad’s standard, and the second went five before being called for darkness.
Riley was out, Butler said, after being injured during a recent practice. It’s hoped he’ll be back soon. Butler, who coached Riley at Hart, does enjoy his time on the field, though.
“I enjoy the kids,” Butler said. “That’s what it’s all about. Dave played for me, so that’s even better. I have fun with the game and the kids play and react to it.
“For the first time being on this field all year, we played well. Not many mistakes. Our pitching was a little soft at times, this and that, but we hit the ball. Once we started picking the ball up where it was coming from instead of where it should be coming from...we started hitting the ball.”
The first game was a tight battle for four innings, with the score tied at two, before Hart came alive offensively in the late stages. Brandon VanderZanden hit a go-ahead RBI single in the fifth inning, and he later came across to score on a MCE fielding error. The Pirates pushed across a later run with an RBI single by Ty Schlukebir.
In game two, Hart was less effective hitting, but jumped ahead early by creating some havoc in the running game. Schlukebir, Kody Charron, Carter Ramseyer and Jake Gordon got across the plate, and Bryce Jorissen made a big defensive play to help preserve the lead. VanderZanden, as he did in game one, came on to earn the save on the mound.
“I’ve got three freshmen that played real well,” Butler said. “Schlukebir and Carter had three or four hits between them. The sophomore, Blake (Weirich), pitched the first game and pitched well. We had some seniors shut it down the second game.
“You play these tight ones and they build your confidence when you win. They’re not used to winning either. We threw a kid out at third base from center field. Our catcher got a little bit of a sore arm at the end, but he’ll be alright. He threw one kid out, and he’s a freshman throwing kids out. That’s encouraging.”