HESPERIA — Hart is getting close to putting things together, and it's what coach Dave Riley likes to see. The Pirates showed some more evidence of what they might be becoming with a sweep of Hesperia Saturday, 9-1 and 9-3.
The games were originally supposed to be part of a county tournament, but Shelby dropped out due to the conflict with graduation weekend and Walkerville has canceled the rest of its season due to lack of participation, leaving only the Pirates and Panthers to duke it out. By mutual agreement, both games were six-inning contests.
Hart got off to quick starts in each game, with three-run first innings. The Pirates put game one away with a five-run outburst in the fourth inning and were more methodical adding to their lead in the second game.
"We swung the bats today and it was good to see," Riley said. "We've played well lately, but we have not put the offense together like we did today lately. Our defense has been shored up lately and we've gotten some solid pitching, but we haven't hit the ball like we did today, so that was good to see."
Kody Charron led the Hart offense in the opener with two hits and three RBI. Kyan Clark had Hart's lone extra-base hit of the game, a double, and got two total hits with two RBI. Blake Weirich, Kory Charron and Logan Purdy each also drove in a run. Freshman Ty Schlukebir dominated on the bump, allowing four hits and striking out 10. Deegan Klaus had two hits and Hesperia's only RBI.
"We went with the freshman in game one, who threw great," Riley said. "Ty's just been a bulldog for us."
Hart built a 9-0 lead in game two and cruised to the win. Kory Charron lashed a run-scoring double, his first of three hits, to open things up in the first before Hart took advantage of a couple of Hesperia errors to add two more runs. Charron struck again in the second with a two-run double, and Weirich added a two-run double of his own in the third. Purdy doubled and scored in the fourth. Kody Charron had three hits and Clark had two.
Weirich and Kory Charron have been reliable performers at the plate throughout the season, but getting contributions up and down the lineup was what was exciting Saturday.
"When the bottom of our order is putting the ball out there, finding gaps, having good two-strike approaches and putting balls out there, that's when we're the best," Riley said. "When we put that together 1-9, then we start scoring runs. We've had situations where we had second and third with two outs and didn't get the big hit. We had bases loaded (earlier in the week) with no outs and didn't get the run in. That's been our catch."
Hesperia battled back a bit late in the nightcap. Hunter Billman doubled and scored on a single by Sam Gager, and Blake Sayer brought in another run later in the inning. Klaus then got another big hit by doubling in a run in the sixth.
Coach Austin Balkema was disappointed in the way things went for the Panthers, saying the team had hopes of coming away with victories against Hart. However, this year has been about growth for a team that plays four freshmen regularly and whose starting left fielder, Klaus, had never played organized baseball before this season.
"We're still pretty inconsistent pitching-wise, but compared to last year, we showed up and it seemed like we were out of the game right away, this year we're battling and we're in every single game," Balkema said. "Today was not our day for sure. We weren't hitting the ball. Hats off to them, their pitchers shut us down."
Hart's pitching was indeed good, as was its defense. Even better was that the Pirates didn't even need Weirich to do it. The older half of Hart's underclassman tandem on the mound didn't pitch because he had gone just a couple days prior in a conference matchup. Riley instead leaned on Kory Charron in game two, and Charron went 5 2/3 and pitched effectively to contact.
"I've got a couple other seniors who don't throw the ball real hard, but they pitch to contact, and when we're playing defense, we're just as good (as when our stars are pitching)," Riley said. "For them to feel that and get some confidence...when we're playing defense, (our pitcher) feels good and we feel good."
Riley added that the Pirates were happy with freshman catcher Andrew Riley, who was brought up to play varsity Saturday. Riley did well calling the games and even threw out an attempted base stealer.
"That was the one move we made for the stretch run and hopefully that will shore us up a little bit," coach Riley said. For a freshman to come up today and play as well as he did behind the dish, that's big "for us too. He was nervous, but he was good."