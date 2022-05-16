A rare triple play boosted the Hart Pirates early in Friday's doubleheader sweep of Orchard View. Pirate pitching was terrific all day in 6-3 and 3-0 victories, pushing the team's overall record to 7-11.
Third baseman Kyan Clark recorded two of the three outs on the triple play, which occurred in the second inning of the opening game. With the bases loaded and nobody out, the Cardinals hit a line shot to Clark, who caught it and stepped on third to double off the runner who was there. Thinking quickly, Clark pegged the ball over to first to force out the OV runner before he could return to the base, completing the triple play.
The play helped Ty Schlukebir in an impressive performance on the mound. The freshman hurler struck out five and allowed only one earned run in six innings. On offense, Kory Charron belted a home run and also doubled, driving in two runs and scoring two.
In the nightcap, Charron fired a two-hit, six-inning shutout by pitching to contact, and his defense made plays for him. Schlukebir had two hits in the win, and Charron added another hit. Brandon VanderZanden, Blake Weirich, Logan Purdy and Carter Ramseyer had a hit apiece.
"The triple play in game one gave us a huge lift," Hart coach Dave Riley said. "Another impressive start from my freshman (Schlukebir) on the mound, and Kory, a senior, had a huge day both pitching a shutout and smashing the ball hard in several of his ABs. It was a good night for the Pirates."