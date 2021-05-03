SCOTTVILLE — Hart found itself on both ends of a game in which one side scored 21 runs at Saturday's Larson's Ace Hardware tournament, but the second of those was the Pirates' first win of the year, a 21-0 triumph over Mason County Eastern.
In the first game of the day, Hart fell to eventual tournament champ Ludington 21-2. Things turned around in game two.
The Pirates had nine hits, hitting the ball hard all over the park.
"It was good to see the Pirates break out and put some good swings on the ball," Hart coach Dave Riley said.
Brandon VanderZanden led Hart's offense with three hits, two RBI and four runs scored. Blake Weirich had two hits, two RBI and three runs, and Kyan Clark laced two hits and had six RBI. Rece Schlukebir had one hit, a two-run double, and scored three times.