MONTAGUE — Hart rallied from a huge early deficit to get as close as three points down the stretch Tuesday night at Montague, but couldn’t complete the comeback, losing its season opener 47-39.
The Pirates trailed 23-0 in the second quarter before awakening on offense, but once they did, they played well the rest of the way and were down just 42-39 before Montague was able to force a few Pirate turnovers and convert on free throws.
A pair of sophomores led Hart in scoring on the night. Parker Hovey led the Pirates with 13 points, and Kellen Kimes added 11.