HART — Hart showed some guts and some improvement Friday against one of the better teams in the West Michigan Conference, but the Pirates couldn't make the big plays they needed to pull an upset, losing 52-46 to Montague.
Hart (2-6, 1-6 WMC) was trailing by one, 47-46, and had the ball after Kellen Kimes hit a three-pointer and the Wildcats missed two free throws. However, Hart threw the ball away, and Drew Collins stole it and scored. The Pirates then missed a long three-pointer, and the visitors put the game away.
"I think that's been one of my biggest criticisms this year, is taking care of the ball in those pressure situations," Hart coach Adam Jerry said. "We just get a little frantic with it sometimes. I need that guy that's just going to put it on their hip and calm everybody else down and run through something, so we're composed and not out of sorts."
Hart got off to a good start offensively, shooting Montague out of a 2-3 defensive zone and taking a 17-14 second-quarter lead on consecutive putback baskets by Kody Charron. However, Montague responded with eight straight points, and the Pirates never led again, although they consistently kept the Wildcats from pulling away.
Three Hart players reached double figures in scoring, led by Kellen Kimes with 15 points and Parker Hovey with 11. Tony Rayo added 10.
Kimes and Hovey were the center of the offense, holding the ball most of the time between them. Passing was crisper and more decisive than it had been a few days prior, when Hart lost a rough game at Whitehall.
"I think we moved the ball pretty well," Jerry said. "I thought we were a little more patient with shots. Sometimes we settled for OK shots rather than getting good ones, but we moved the ball. I don't think we dribbled it as much. They gave us fits sometimes when we were trying to get into our offense...but I thought we did a better job being patient and not dribbling the heck out of the thing."
Both Hovey and Kimes are taller, bigger players, but are inside-outside threats, capable of getting to the basket and shooting from deep. The duo combined for five three-pointers Friday.
Jerry said Hovey's skill set wasn't a surprise, but Kimes has been a better outside player than he'd planned for. Each are quite capable scorers and ballhandlers.
"One of our simplest offenses was getting the ball to Parker on the inside," Jerry said. "He does such a good job passing that if they don't collapse on him, he can score the basketball too, even over 6-5, 6-6 (guys). They both take care of the basketball well."
Jerry hopes that Hart can get into more close-game situations so the players can get more comfortable with them and execute better when the time comes again. Efforts like Friday will go a long way towards getting the Pirates back into a spot like that.
"I was disappointed for the boys, just the effort they put out there and didn't come away with the victory, but that's not what it's all about," Jerry said. "We learned, we improved, we'll do better at practice and we've got three games next week."
MONTAGUE (52) Buchberger 2 0-0 5, Grattafiori 3 3-4 11, Nichols 1 1-4 4, Collins 4 4-8 14, Atchison 3 4-5 10, Blankstrom 2 2-2 8. Totals 15 14-23 52.
HART (46) Hernandez 1 1-2 4, Hovey 4 1-3 11, Kimes 5 2-2 15, Rayo 4 0-1 10, Charron 3 0-0 6. Totals 17 4-8 46.
Montague....12 10 14 16 — 52
Hart.............11 9 12 14 — 46
Three-point goals — Montague 8 (Buchberger, Grattafiori 2, Nichols, Collins 2, Blankstrom 2), Hart 8 (Hernandez, Hovey 2, Kimes 3, Rayo 2). Total fouls — Montague 14, Hart 16. JV score — Montague 41, Hart 39.