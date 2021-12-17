Hart nearly pulled off one of its most dramatic comeback wins ever Thursday night, but a last-second layup by Ravenna gave the host Bulldogs a 59-58 West Michigan Conference victory.
The Pirates (2-1, 1-1 WMC) trailed by as many as 20 points in the third quarter, 46-26, but stormed back by forcing turnovers on defense. They eventually grabbed the lead on a Parker Hovey basket in the final minute, 58-57. However, the Bulldogs' Grant Becklin scored with only a few seconds left after his team rebounded a missed free throw to swing the game.
"The Pirates showed the defensive intensity and grit that will put them in a lot of ball games this year," Hart coach Adam Jerry said. "The style of basketball the Pirates play, they are never out of it as they can score buckets in a hurry."
Hovey had a big night for Hart, with 22 points, six rebounds and five blocked shots. Kohen Porter added 12 points. The Pirates knocked down 10-of-26 attempts from the three-point line.