SCOTTVILLE — Hart’s boys basketball team was able to widen its lead as the second half wore on to defeat Mason County Central in a contest Monday night in Scottville, 46-30.
Hart began by getting interior shots to fall, then hit the outside shots and wrapped with finishing with shots in the lane to earn the victory.
“We got one shot. We couldn’t get inside. They basically took us out of everything,” said Central coach Tim Genson.
Hart used its height advantage in the interior to limit the Spartans to single trips down the floor offensively while also going into the lane on offense to pressure Central’s defense.
Hart opened the second half on back-to-back corner three-pointers to take a 15-point lead early, 26-11. It was the Pirates’ biggest lead to that point.
Hart’s Delfino Hernandez snapped a later Pirates’ drought with a corner three-pointer. Parker Hovey hit a three-pointer from the wing, and it made it 32-21 for the Pirates.
Hart was able to push the lead to 13 points late in the third quarter, and it owned a 36-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Time started to slip a bit away for the Spartans as they were only able to chip into the lead by 10 points near the midway point of the fourth quarter.
Hart broke away more from there to earn the victory.
Hart was led by Hovey and Kellen Kimes with 12 points each. Honey had 12 rebounds and Jacob VanderWilk had seven rebounds.
HART (46) Hernandez 2 0-0 6, Porter 0 1-2 2, Bitely 3 0-0 7, Hovey 5 1-3 12, Kimes 4 2-2 12, VanderWilk 4 0-2 8. Totals 18 4-9 46.
MASON CO. CENTRAL (30) Chye 6 1-2 14, Perrone 2 0-0 4, Trivisonno 0 4-6 4, Draper 2 0-0 4, VanderHaag 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 5-8 30.
Hart...........6 14 16 10 — 46
Mason Co....6 5 12 8 — 30
Three-point goals — Hart 6 (Hernandez 2, Bitely, Hovey, Kimes 2), Mason Co. Central 1 (Chye). Total fouls — Hart 12, Mason Co. Central 11. JV score — Hart 50, Mason Co. Central 40.