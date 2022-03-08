NORTON SHORES — Hart seized control of Monday's pre-district game against Hesperia with a lengthy run of strong play on both ends of the court, defeating the Panthers 63-36 to earn a date with Holton in Wednesday's semifinals.
Hesperia sliced Hart's early lead down to 19-14 early in the second quarter, but from there, Hart scored 30 of the game's next 34 points behind Wyatt Dean and Zach Bitely.
Hesperia coach Andrew Worcester credited Hart counterpart Adam Jerry with strong defensive adjustments that slowed down the Panther attack. Maddox Mosley, who torched Hart (7-14) for 26 points in a regular-season meeting, was held to 14 Monday.
"They started blitzing our screens and it started really getting in their heads," Worcester said. "Once they got in their heads and we couldn't really make those adjustments, that's when things started not falling our way."
Mosley is Hesperia's offensive centerpiece, and the Panthers were unable to find a second source of consistent scoring to stay in the game.
Jerry said he's felt all year that this group is his hardest-working team in his coaching tenure, and their efforts on defense backed it up. Hesperia only had two third-quarter points until hitting a couple of baskets in the final minute of the half.
"We're always going to bring the energy," Jerry said. "I know that we're going to put the effort on the court every night. It's not that any of the effort is any different. I expect that, and they're going to bring it every day."
Hart, meanwhile, had Dean, who filled the stat sheet with 17 points, seven assists and five steals, and Bitely, who went for 15 points, to guide the offense. Eight other Pirates got in the score book, too.
Dean has filled in much of the gap left behind when top scorer Parker Hovey left the team in midseason. Particularly in the last couple of weeks, Dean's scoring has improved as he gets comfortable in the role, highlighted by a 29-point outburst against White Cloud last week.
"He knows he's got to take a few more shots, which he has done, and he's stepped up and he's confident shooting those shots," Jerry said of Dean. "I don't know how many times early in the year, he said, 'Coach, I'm not a shooter.' I haven't heard that much from him the last four weeks. He's building a lot of confidence, and it's great."
Worcester's Panthers (1-20) now look to the future. They had higher hopes this season than losing their final 20 games, but with the bulk of the team - including Mosley and promising freshmen Ethan O'Neal and Ian Fox - set to return, the coach said the time is now for them to invest in a better 2022-23.
"Going forward it's all about that future," Worcester said. "I reiterated to those juniors who are about to become seniors, it's your time. Make this investment in the offseason. Get stronger. Get faster. Be in there and put in the investment for a better season next year."
Hart, meanwhile, will be able to carry much of its defensive strategy into that Holton game. Like Hesperia, the Red Devils heavily rely on a big-time scorer: Wyatt Monette.
"He's one that can put up points in a hurry," Jerry said of the Red Devil star. "I was encouraged at the fact that we had the focus on (Hesperia's) main scorer, because that's going to be how it is Wednesday night too."
HESPERIA (36) Gould 1 0-0 3, Escobedo 1 0-0 3, Fox 3 0-0 7, O'Neal 2 3-5 7, Billings 1 0-0 2, Mosley 6 0-1 14. Totals 14 3-6 36.
HART (63) Escamilla 1 0-0 3, Dean 7 0-1 17, Porter 1 2-5 4, Bitely 7 0-0 15, Clark 1 0-0 2, Weirich 2 0-0 4, Rayo 1 2-2 4, VanderWilk 2 2-5 6, Kor. Charron 2 0-0 4, Kod. Charron 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 6-13 63.
Hesperia.... 5 11 6 14 — 36
Hart...........12 14 23 14 — 63
Three-point goals — Hesperia 5 (Gould, Escobedo, Fox, Mosley 2), Hart 5 (Escamilla, Dean 3, Bitely). Total fouls — Hesperia 11, Hart 11.