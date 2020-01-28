HOLTON — Hart lost a non-conference game to the Holton Red Devils Monday night, 47-39. It was the Pirates' first non-league defeat of the season.
Hart (4-8) struggled mightily to open the game, scoring only five first-quarter points to Holton's 17. The Pirates played well defensively the rest of the game, but were never able to move into the lead, getting as close as five points in the final minute.
Hunter Tubbs scored 14 points for Hart and grabbed eight rebounds. Delfino Hernandez added nine points.