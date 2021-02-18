HART — Hart earned its first win of the season Wednesday by dominating the second and third quarters against White Cloud and hanging on for a 50-47 win.
The Pirates (1-3) outscored the Indians 33-17 in the middle 16 minutes of the game, building a lead as big as 14 points. White Cloud rallied, but Hart's Kohen Porter knocked in 5-of-6 free throws in the late stages, helping Hart stave off the comeback.
Parker Hovey scored 15 points for Hart, and Delfino Hernandez added nine on three three-pointers.