WHITEHALL — Hart shot well from long range Tuesday night, but it wasn't enough for a win as host Whitehall beat the Pirates in a West Michigan Conference game, 77-54.
The Pirates (4-13, 0-12 WMC) hit 11 three-pointers, but couldn't slow down the potent Vikings, who hit 12 of their own. The teams played mostly even after halftime, with Whitehall holding a 42-41 edge in that time, but Hart's early offensive struggles were the difference.
Ayden Beachum led the Pirates, scoring 11 points in the third quarter alone.