Hart earned an impressive West Michigan Conference victory Friday night, edging Mason County Central at home 52-49. The win marked the third straight for the Pirates against their league foes to the north.
The Pirates (2-0, 1-0 WMC) led throughout the game, including a 30-16 edge at halftime. While MCC rallied to make Hart sweat, coach Adam Jerry said his team "made some winning plays down the stretch."
Parker Hovey made several of those plays, scoring seven of his game-high 19 points in the final quarter. That included making all five of his free throw attempts in that span He also grabbed eight rebounds and had four assists in the win. Kohen Porter added 10 points.
"Team defense and defensive intensity were keys to the victory on Friday night," Jerry said.
MASON CO. CENTRAL (49) Chye 6 5-9 17, Smith 1 0-0 2, Draper 2 0-0 6, Perrone 5 3-4 13, VanderHaag 2 2-4 7, Trivisonno 1 0-0 2, Myer 1 0-2 2. Totals 18 10-19 49.
HART (52) Escamilla 2 1-2 7, Dean 1 0-0 2, Porter 3 2-6 10, Bitely 2 0-0 6, Hovey 6 6-7 18, Reyo 1 1-2 3, VanderWilk 2 0-2 4. Totals 16 10-21 52.
Mason Co.... 9 7 14 19 — 49
Hart..............15 15 6 16 — 52
Three-point goals—Mason Co. Central 3 (Draper 2, VanderHaag), Hart 8 (Escamilla 2, Dean, Porter 2, Bitely 2, Hovey). Total fouls — Mason Co. Central 20, Hart 14.