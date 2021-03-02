MUSKEGON — Hart got off to a great start Monday night at Muskegon Catholic, but sputtered offensively in the middle of the game and lost a 33-30 battle.
The Crusaders, who trailed 8-1 after a quarter, were able to get to the free throw line over and over again. While they shot less than 50 percent from the stripe, the 17-of-35 effort was good enough to win. Hart got to the line only 11 times, making four.
The Pirates (2-7) had a chance to tie the game in the final minute, but came up short in the attempt.
Tony Rayo led the way for Hart with 10 points.