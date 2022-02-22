Hart lost a hard-fought battle on the road Monday night at Calvary Christian, 72-66.
"The effort and intensity was high all night as (both teams) battled back and forth," Hart coach Adam Jerry said.
The Pirates (5-11) trailed by double digits after three quarters before launching a rally that fell just short.
Wyatt Dean scored a season-high 22 points and pushed the pace throughout the game. Dean also had five assists. Caleb Bitely chipped in 16 points, nine rebounds and seven steals. Kohen Porter had 10 points.
"It was a good all-around team effort from the Pirates that unfortunately ended in a loss," Jerry said.