HART — Hart had great early success turning Whitehall's run-and-gun style against it Friday, but a third-quarter surge by the Vikings kept Hart's upset hopes at bay as the Pirates lost a tremendously entertaining 80-70 decision.
The visiting Vikings have long employed a fast-paced style that enables them to flex their usual advantage in athleticism and raw talent, but the Pirates have their share of that this year too, and enjoyed the chance to turn up the dial even more. With some tremendous shooting by Diego Escamilla (five first-half three-pointers) and big plays by Parker Hovey, the Pirates led by as many as 13 points in the first half and were up 41-35 at halftime.
"That's the way we wanted it," Hart coach Adam Jerry said. "They just ended up doing it better than us tonight. But we'll come out and full-court press to start. We did it to start so we could get the game going fast."
In the third quarter, though, Whitehall started hitting some shots of its own, including a couple of key treys by Isaac DeHart. Jerry said help defense left DeHart open a couple of times when he shouldn't have been. Of course, the Pirates only managing eight points in the third, as their early hot shooting cooled, didn't help, either.
"I'd say that's kind of our thing," Jerry said. "We're going to be a three-point shooting team and kind of live and die by the three. Diego Escamilla did a great job tonight...Some other guys have an off night and don't make some, well, he made up for those. I don't think we were taking bad shots. I was disappointed that we didn't necessarily run offense when we needed to."
Hovey made some huge plays in the second half to keep the Pirates in it, including scoring a three-point play out of a wild loose-ball sequence. Late in the fourth quarter, Escamilla knocked down two straight treys, both in the same corner spot, to answer three-point plays by Whitehall star freshman Camden Thompson and keep the Pirates within four.
Unfortunately, Hart couldn't get any closer as Whitehall made all but one fourth-quarter free throw to keep the hosts at bay.
Hovey, who Whitehall coach Christian Subdon called "better" than advertised, ended the night with 27 points and six rebounds, and Escamilla had 22 points on his seven triples.
The outcome was just another wild one in what's already shaping up as a competitive WMC.
"With the league the way it is right now, it's going to be a 10-point game every single night, basically," Jerry said. "You've seen the scores and seen people beat people they weren't supposed to by 10 or 15 points already this year. Nothing is going to come easy to us. I know the way we are, that we're going to fight through it. We get down, and we're going to fight back."
WHITEHALL (80) Watson 1 0-5 2, Houtteman 4 6-6 15, Bolley 1 3-7 6, DeHart 6 0-0 16, Stratton 2 4-4 8, Thompson 10 7-8 27, Fogus 2 3-5 7. Totals 36 23-35 80.
HART (70) Escamilla 7 1-2 22, Dean 2 4-8 9, Porter 1 0-0 2, Bitely 1 1-2 4, Hovey 10 6-7 27, VanderWilk 2 0-1 4, Kor. Charron 1 0-0 2, Kod. Charron 0 0-1 0. Totals 24 12-21 70.
Whitehall....15 20 19 26 — 80
Hart............17 24 8 21 — 70
Three-point goals — Whitehall 6 (Houtteman, Bolley, DeHart 4), Hart 10 (Escamilla 7, Dean, Bitely, Hovey). Total fouls — Whitehall 21, Hart 23. Fouled out — Fogus, Porter, Bitely. Technical foul — Bolley. JV score — Whitehall 62, Hart 48.