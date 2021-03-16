RAVENNA — Hart hung with defending West Michigan Conference champion Ravenna for a half Monday night, but the host Bulldogs caught fire in the second half and defeated Hart 52-35.
"The Pirates played a spirited first half and got a lot of good shots," Hart coach Adam Jerry said. "In the second half, Ravenna ran the floor better and got open shots of their own that they knocked down."
Hart (3-11, 1-10 WMC) trailed only 24-19 at the half, but was held to just six third-quarter points to Ravenna's 17.
Parker Hovey scored 16 points to lead the Pirates.