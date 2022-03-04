Hart finished up regular-season play with a 69-59 win over White Cloud Thursday night, halting a seven-game losing streak.
The Pirate offense caught fire in the second half of the game after trailing 31-24 at halftime. Wyatt Dean led the onslaught, hitting seven of Hart's 12 three-pointers in the game with 29 points. Blake Weirich added 12 points for the Pirates (6-14). Kohen Porter passed out six assists.
"It was a great way for the seniors to go out on their home floor for senior night," Hart coach Adam Jerry said.