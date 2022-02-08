HESPERIA — Playing without two of its starters and fighting off a spirited effort that Hesperia coach Andrew Worcester called his team’s best of the season, Hart escaped Hesperia 60-50 Monday night in a county battle.
The game was marked with some great shot-making by Hesperia’s Maddox Mosley and Hart’s Diego Escamilla. The two combined for 13 three-pointers in the game, eight by Mosley. At one point in the third quarter, Mosley drilled four in a row within just a few minutes of one another. He led all scorers with 26 points.
One of Mosley’s successful attempts tied the game at 24 in the second quarter. The shot was wide open and caused a Hart timeout as coach Adam Jerry tried to get his team to focus more defensive attention on the Panther star. Mosley wasn’t quite that open again in the game, but continued making shots.
“Don’t let him shoot,” Jerry said, summarizing his message in the timeout. “At that point, I think we knew who the shooter was and we didn’t make the correct adjustments in-game. When he’s getting screened and we’re not doubling off that, something’s wrong. We can’t leave him open.”
Hart was without starters Parker Hovey, who wasn’t at the game, and Wyatt Dean, who was there but not in uniform. That put a lot of offensive weight on Escamilla, who immediately delivered, hitting four treys in the first half to amass 14 points. He ended the night with 21.
Escamilla was the most common beneficiary of what was solid, unselfish offensive play. Hart had a season-high 14 assists in the game, six of them by Kohen Porter, and shot 8-of-20 from three-point range.
“I thought we moved the ball really well,” Jerry said. “We were really patient and even though we didn’t get any fast break points, we still scored 60 points, so we were doing something right on the offensive end.”
Hart was up only a point going into the final quarter, but got off to a good start in the fourth with some second-chance baskets, scoring 10 points in the first 3:08. From there, Hesperia was never able to get back within range.
Hart’s play was a good bounce-back from a disappointing loss to Ravenna the previous Friday in which the Pirates only managed 32 points. That didn’t surprise Jerry, who said his team has displayed good mental resilience all season.
“We were disappointed with Friday’s performance, but I feel like we always do a really good job of sort of putting that stuff in the past and moving on,” Jerry said. “We had practice (Sunday) night and you wouldn’t have been able to tell if we won or lost Friday night, because we had good intensity at practice.”
Hesperia, too, found success on offense; it was only the third time this season the Panthers have reached 50 points. Though Mosley’s sizzling hot shooting run was a big reason for it, Hesperia did a good job running a cohesive offense to help get him open. There were too many turnovers, but Worcester said his team’s offense was in large part what he wants it to be.
“We were executing our plan,” Worcester said. “I think a huge part of it is trusting each other. We’ve had huge trust issues this whole season, regarding who’s going to be the point guard and who’s going to be the scorer. I think those guys finally have really accepted their roles within the team and the trust is there. You can see it. It’s a 180 tonight, I think, from most games.”
With freshman shot-blocker Ethan O’Neal providing a boost on the interior — the Panthers play a 2-3 zone with O’Neal on the floor to maximize his effectiveness — and Hesperia’s offensive lineup finally taking shape, Worcester is optimistic his team will continue to improve in the last few weeks of the season.
“We had a lot of games where we didn’t have our normal personnel,” Worcester said. “We had to bring up JV (players) or we had guys that were out with COVID. For the last couple of games, we’ve actually had guys who are consistently able to practice together and been able to play together.
“We’ve come a long way. We’ve still got a long way to go, but I think people are seeing the difference there.”
HART (60) Escamilla 8 0-0 21, VanderZwaag 1 0-0 3, Porter 3 0-1 8, Rayo 4 0-1 8, VanderWilk 2 0-4 4, Kor. Charron 4 2-5 10, Kod. Charron 3 0-0 6. Totals 25 2-11 60.
HESPERIA (50) Gould 3 0-0 8, Mosley 9 0-0 26, McKinnon 4 2-2 10, O’Neal 3 0-0 6. Totals 19 2-2 50.
Hart............17 14 13 16 — 60
Hesperia....11 13 19 7 — 50
Three-point goals — Hart 8 (Escamilla 5, VanderZwaag, Porter 2), Hesperia 10 (Gould 2, Mosley 8). Total fouls — Hart 10, Hesperia 11. Fouled out — McKinnon.