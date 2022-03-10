NORTON SHORES — The only thing more common than three-point baskets was lead changes when Hart fell to Holton 54-45 in the district semifinals Wednesday night.
It seemed as if the Red Devils were attempting exclusively three-pointers in the first quarter, as they converted on two buckets from deep early. The Pirates were able to keep pace, however, heading into the second trailing 10-9.
The second quarter was more of the same for Holton, with their only points coming on a trifecta of three-pointers from sophomore Carter Brant (16 points overall). The Pirates got a few big shots of their own, as their leading scorer in Wyatt Dean (15 points) flipped the board to give Hart a 20-19 lead heading into half.
“To be honest, we kind of dodged some bullets there early,” Hart head coach Adam Jerry said. “They missed a lot of shots early, and in the second quarter they started hitting some shots and got hot.”
The third quarter was evenly contested with both teams battling for any sort of advantage. In the end, Holton’s ability to convert on their free throws keyed a two-point lead heading into the final eight minutes.
The fourth quarter saw the Red Devils really pull away with a little help from the Pirates’ offense which struggled to maintain possession. Hart resorted to intentional fouls in the final two minutes, hoping to force Holton to earn their points. Holton promptly went 9-of-12 from the line to secure a victory.
The Pirates finish their season 7-15, and figure to build come next year as their roster boasts several talented juniors including Dean.
“We have a good group of juniors,” Jerry said. “This is probably the hardest working team that I’ve had. I know that if they bring the effort night in and night out they’ll be fine. I’m happy with the progress we’ve made and the way guys have stepped into new roles.”
Hart will have plenty of chances to take revenge on Holton, which will join the West Michigan Conference next season, meaning the two teams will meet twice a year.