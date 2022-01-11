Hart overcame a cold-shooting first half Tuesday night to earn a big road win at Kent City, 48-36.
The Pirates (3-2) managed only 13 first-half points, shooting 2-of-13 from distance in that span, but came alive in the second half by attacking the rim. Parker Hovey, Jake VanderWilk and Kory Charron combined for 14 third-quarter points to push Hart into the lead.
Diego Escamilla then boosted the team in the final quarter with three three-pointers, and the Pirates were effective at the free throw line to close it out.
Hovey had 17 points and 11 rebounds in the win. Escamilla had nine points. Coach Adam Jerry credited Easton VanderZwaag with tenacious defense.