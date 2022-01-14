Hart's offense, so explosive in its previous game against Whitehall, couldn't get much going against North Muskegon Thursday night, losing 51-24.
The Pirates (3-3, 1-3 West Michigan Conference) were down by only three points after a quarter, 9-6, but the Norsemen were able to pour in points the rest of the game and Hart couldn't keep up.
"It was not for lack of effort, but unfortunately the team chemistry wasn’t there for the Pirates," Hart coach Adam Jerry said.
Parker Hovey led Hart with 14 points in the loss.