Hart struggled in the win column last season, earning just four victories, and the Pirates will have to fill in a lot of scoring from their top graduated seniors to improve on that mark this season.
The Pirates graduated Ayden Beachum, Hunter Tubbs and Gabe Gamble from the 2019-20 squad, and coach Adam Jerry said that trio combined for about 20 points per game that now needs to come from other sources.
What Hart has going for it is a solid core of returning players, including several young sophomores that got some playing time late last season. Among those up-and-comers are Parker Hovey, Tony Rayo and Kellen Kimes. Seniors Zach Bitely and Delfino Hernandez are on course to lead the Pirates, and Kody Charron, a junior, will also be a key factor.
“Speaking statistically, I’m expecting the numbers of this group to jump tremendously, both because they need to in order to fill a void and due to maturity and off season work,” Jerry said.
Like for all school sports teams, that off-season work was conducted largely in isolation due to restrictions put in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Jerry said his players did a good job remaining flexible during the spring and summer as conditioning and other work that would normally have taken place together in the gym had to be done themselves. He said Bitely in particular has played a big role in keeping himself and his teammates ready to go whenever the season begins.
“Zach Bitely has always put in extra time on his own and comes to all voluntary workouts,” Jerry said. “He has stepped up in trying to encourage others to do so and has been more vocal about pushing the team harder this season.”
Jerry pointed out that due to the continued pause on winter sports preparation, the season will get going quickly once that pause is lifted, and the normal four weeks or so of practice prior to the first game will be sliced down, probably in half.
“I need to trust that the team is staying active and comfortable with a ball in their hands while they are at home,” Jerry said. “If and when we get to return, we aren’t going to have as much time as we’d like to prepare, so conditioning is hopefully the least of my worries...I am excited to get this season going, and I know the boys are also.”
Like all other schedules, it’s unknown what Hart’s will look like, although presumably any schedule will include as many West Michigan Conference games as possible. The Pirates didn’t win any league contests last year, but Jerry hopes to see improvement this year, both by earning more victories and by performing better in games where his team faces long odds.
“I would like to see competitive games every night,” Jerry said. “Even if we were outmatched on the court, that doesn’t mean that we can’t come to compete and improve ourselves moving forward. Do the things that make us successful and don’t deviate from our game plan.”