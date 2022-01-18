Hart pulled off its biggest win of the season to date Tuesday night, holding off a late Montague run to win 62-59.
The Wildcats were coming off a big win over league-leading Shelby, while Hart had been routed by North Muskegon in its last game. However, none of that mattered in the topsy-turvy West Michigan Conference.
Hart's hot shooting early and late was a huge factor in the game. Caleb Bitely hit three three-pointers in the first quarter to stake the Pirates (4-3, 2-3 WMC) to an early lead, and after Montague jumped ahead in the third quarter, Diego Escamilla delivered a pair of treys in the fourth to help get his team back on top. He hit five triples in the game.
Montague got within a point in the final minute, but Hart was able to get a key defensive stop and Kohen Porter hit two free throws to seal the victory.
Parker Hovey had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Escamilla had 17 points. Coach Adam Jerry also credited Kyan Clark, Easton VanderZwaag and Tony Rayo, as well as Porter, with big contributions beyond the score sheet.
"Numerous players stepped up tonight in a true team win," Jerry said. "(They all) brought the energy."