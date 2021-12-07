Hart dominated the second half Tuesday night to come away with a 57-47 road win over Western Michigan Christian in the season opener.
The Pirates were down 15-9 after a quarter and 31-27 at the half, but exploded for a 17-5 third-quarter run, and they led the rest of the game.
Hart's pressure defense, coach Adam Jerry said, sparked much of that run as the Warriors began to wear down against the Pirate attack. Kohen Porter, Diego Escamilla and Wyatt Dean were among the defensive leaders, and Tony Rayo's rebounding was key.
"It was a true team win," Jerry said.
Parker Hovey led Hart with 19 points, including seven in the fourth quarter, as well as 13 rebounds. Caleb Bitely added 17 points, 10 of which came in the second quarter.