BROOKLYN — For the second straight year, Hart took second place at Saturday's Division 3 state boys cross-country finals behind St. Louis, this time by a score of 104-146. For the second straight year, though, the Pirates left disappointed but proud of their effort on the course.
"We're happy," senior Noah Bosley said. "Overall, we performed really well and ran well as a team. We wanted first, but they just outran us. We scored well as a team and that's all we can ask for."
At the two-mile mark of the finals, the public address announcer reported that Hart held a slight lead over the defending state champs. But the Sharks had finished with a terrific late surge the year before to top Hart, and they delivered again Saturday.
The Pirates could hardly be said to have faded under pressure, either; top finisher Clayton Ackley burst from 24th at the two-mile mark all the way up to 10th by the end of the race, delivering a personal best time of 16:19.4.
"They just took off better," Bosley said. "They were just a lot faster, so much faster than us. They just held out and were a little faster than us. It happens."
Ackley led three all-state finishers for Hart. Wyatt Dean finished 27th, posting a time of 16:43.4 that was only six seconds off his personal best. Bosley, running his final high school race, slipped onto the podium too, with a time of 16:44.2, finishing 29th.
"You can't ask for any more," Tatro said. "You can always say, well, if so-and-so ran 10 seconds faster...but they all ran great.
"It just shows the quality of the kids that we have running today."
For Bosley, it was a triumphant final act to a career that started with him scarcely able to break 22 minutes. Until last year, he hadn't cracked the top seven runners on his own team to earn the right to run at the finals. But Saturday, like so many of his teammates, he delivered his best.
"It means a lot to me," Bosley said of his accomplishment. "It was a lot of fun and these guys are a lot of fun. I just love them. We had a lot of fun this year."
Max Nienhuis, Hart's other senior scorer, finished 69th with a time of 17:26.3. Seth Ackley closed the scoring with a 78th-place finish (17:29.5).
Max Stitt finished in the top 100 as well, placing 98th with a time of 17:39.98. Josef Bromley finished 157th (18:20.9).
The story is far from over for the Pirates. Bosley and Nienhuis will graduate, but they will leave the program better than they found it. The Hart middle school team was dominant throughout the season, and there's reason to believe the Pirates might not have to fall short of the top prize much longer.
"Next season, those freshmen, they're ready," Bosley said. "They're ready for a state title to come home, finally. I think next season they should be good."
Shelby's Isaac Scouten took 141st place as an individual qualifier, posting his second-best time of the year, 18:11.6.