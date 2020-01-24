HART — Hart played a solid final three quarters Friday against Montague, but unfortunately, the first quarter was a rough one, and that kept the Pirates from having a chance to pull the upset.

Hart trailed by as many as 19 points in the opening quarter and could never get back in the game in a 78-56 loss to the Montague Wildcats.

"They hit a lot of shots, and we didn't do much to change that," Hart coach Adam Jerry said with a rueful laugh. "We didn't contest very well. We got beat off the dribble a couple of times, and I think we shied away from them and left them more open than I wanted."

