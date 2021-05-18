RAVENNA — Hart’s boys track team placed second at Tuesday’s West Michigan Conference track meet at Ravenna, while the girls placed third, just five points behind runner-up Montague.
The Shelby teams each placed eighth at the WMC finals.
The Pirate boys had three individual league champions. Mason Contreras set a new personal best in winning the high jump with a mark of 5-8, and Michael Tubbs also set a personal best by winning the long jump in a time of 19-10.5. Alex Enns added a league title in the 1,600-meter run in a time of 4:45.3.
Hart’s girls earned several individual league championships, including two each by sisters Alyson Enns and Audrey Enns. Alyson swept the two long-distance running events, posting times of 5:31.5 in the 1,600 and 12:08.4 in the 3,200, and Audrey took the two middle-distance events, with times of 1:02.3 in the 400 and 2:31.5 in the 800. Hart also won the title in the 3,200 relay, with Layla Creed, Lauren VanderLaan, Abby Pretty and Savannah Ackley taking the win in a time of 10:42.99.
The Pirate boys also recorded many individual runners-up. Kellen Kimes placed second in discus with a personal best throw of 143-1, and Clayton Ackley had his own personal best in the 800, taking second in a time of 2:07.0. Spencer VanderZwaag was second in the 400 in a time of 52.65 seconds.
Hart also took second twice in relay races. In the 800 relay, Tubbs, Wyatt Dean, Easton VanderZwaag and Spencer VanderZwaag were second in a time of 1:37.2, and in the 1,600 relay, it was Tubbs, Enns, Dean and Spencer VanderZwaag in second with a time of 3:36.95.
Third-place finishes came from Noah Bosley in the 1,600 (a personal best 4:48.8) and from the 400 relay team of Revin Gale, Hunter Chaffee, Joseluis Andaverde and Theodore Stone (47.67).
The Pirate girls, naturally, recorded almost all their second and third-place finishes in the distance events. Hart actually swept the podium spots in both the 800 and 3,200 meters. Savannah Ackley and Alyson Enns were the next two finishers in the 800 after Audrey Enns; actually, the two cousins came in within a blink of Audrey, with respective times of 2:31.6 and 2:31.8. In the 3,200, Savannah Ackley was second (12:14.3) and Lynae Ackley was third (12:17.7).
Lynae Ackley also picked up a second-place in the 1,600 (5:33.9), and Layla Creed was third in pole vault (8-0). Hart was second in the 1,600 relay (VanderLaan, Aspen Boutell, Savanna Owens and Audrey Enns in a time of 4:26.5) and third in the 800 relay (Audrey Enns, VanderLaan, Owens and Boutell in a time of 1:54.8).
Shelby’s best finish in the WMC meet was fourth, in two different events. On the boys’ side, Griffin Fraass set a new personal best in the 110 hurdles (18.13 seconds) to finish fourth, and in the girls’ meet, Lauren Brown took fourth in discus, also with a personal best (83-8).