HART — Hart has struggled offensively much of the year, but Thursday night saw a Pirates' team hitting on all cylinders in a 72-62 win over Calvary Christian.
The Pirates (3-8) played strong pressure defense and got buckets in transition out of it, building a double-digit lead in the first quarter. Hart led by as many as 27 points before Calvary rallied to make it close in the final few minutes.
Parker Hovey scored 18 points to lead four Hart players in double figures. Tony Rayo added 11 points, and Zach Bitely and Kohen Porter had 10 apiece.