HART — Hart and Oakridge played a high-scoring battle Friday night in the teams' regular-season finale, but the Eagles scored just a bit more in a 71-60 decision.
Hart hit 11 three-pointers in the game and kept pace with the Eagles much of the way, but a quick Oakridge start and 20-11 lead after a quarter held up in the end.
"It came down to defensive stops and in the end, Oakridge got more than Hart," Hart coach Adam Jerry said.
Parker Hovey scored 20 points to lead the Pirates, and Tony Rayo and Zach Bitely added eight each. It was the final home game for Bitely and Delfino Hernandez, and Jerry said both players gave their all.